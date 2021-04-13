SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has made recommendations to fill two district-level administrative positions for the 2021-22 school year.
Park Elementary School Principal Carey Conner was recommended to fill the position of Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs. She will be succeeding long-time district and school-level administrator Anne Lindsay.
Timothy Leesburg has been recommended to fill the position of Director of Safety & Security. He will be succeeding Michael Haley who is retiring.
Longshore said, “Leesburg comes to us with 12 years experience as an assistant principal coming from Plant City High School.”
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.