LAKE WALES — Officers from the Lake Wales Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. 27, in front of Weikert Ford, at 1:13 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found 38-year-old Eliecer Padilla of Lake Wales lying in the northbound lanes deceased. The second occupant, 40-year-old Jeanette Gonzalez of Lake Wales, was also ejected from the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and found lying in the median. Gonzalez was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
From evidence on scene and witness information, it was learned the Camaro was driving southbound on U.S. 27 at a high rate of speed. The Camaro rear ended a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Stephen Lakotich of Plainfield, Illinois. The truck was also traveling southbound on U.S. 27, but at the posted speed limit. The rear end impact, at a high rate of speed, caused the Camaro to begin flipping, which ejected both occupants of the car. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the Silverado.