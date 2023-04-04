BARTOW — On March 29, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Guerra-Vergara and 32-year-old Eduardo Rojas-Astudillo for multiple vehicle burglaries, grand theft, fraud and other charges. Both Guerra-Vergara and Rojas-Astudillo are Chilean citizens who are in the United States illegally.

Hunt Fountain Park burglariesOn March 25, detectives began investigating two vehicle burglaries that occurred at Hunt Fountain Park (2020 Duff Road) in Lakeland. An additional vehicle at the park was damaged from an attempted burglary as well. The suspects removed personal items, including credit and debit cards, from the vehicles. The burglaries occurred while the victims were attending youth sporting events at the park.

