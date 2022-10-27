Britain Politics Bookend Photos

In this two-picture combo, top photo; Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and Britain’s King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak, newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

 JANE BARLOW, AARON CHOWN/POOL PHOTOS via AP, FILE

LONDON (AP) — They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.

They are also bookends.

