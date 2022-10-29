OKEECHOBEE — On Oct. 27, the Okeechobee City Police Department was notified that an SUV stolen from Margate was currently being tracked by Martin County Sheriff’s Department.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office advised that the confirmed stolen SUV was entering Okeechobee County at a high rate of speed.
Okeechobee Sheriff’s Department notified the Okeechobee Police Department that the vehicle was traveling at rates of speed exceeding 113 miles per hour and headed into the Okeechobee City Limits.
At the 700 block of State Road 70 East, the Okeechobee City Police successfully activated a tire deflation device. The vehicle hit the deflation device, deflating at least one tire. However, the suspect driver proceeded through the City Limits at rates of speed exceeding 100 miles per hour.
The vehicle multiple times left the roadway, driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic through the town’s main streets during the morning rush hour.
The vehicle traveled through SR 70 E and State Road 441 traffic signals without stopping. The SUV then ran the traffic signal at NW 5th Avenue and SR 70, causing a motorcycle to slide on its side to avoid being hit.
Once into Highlands County, the suspect SUV again sped up well over 100 mph. At one point, the suspect vehicle struck an assisting Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
The suspect SUV then attempted an abrupt right turn hitting a stop sign on SR 70 West and 9 Mile grade. Both suspects exited the SUV and were apprehended by members of the Okeechobee City Police Department and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.
Being a transparent agency, this investigation is incomplete, so names are not being released; however, both individuals were transported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects will be processed and eventually transferred to Okeechobee to face additional local charges. The passenger has since been released due to lack of probable cause.
The driver was 17 years old and turned over to a juvenile facility.