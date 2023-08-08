LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating two shootings that happened hours apart in the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor complex yesterday evening leaving two men dead.

The first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at 303 N. First Street Apartment B. In this incident, officers responded to a medical call and learned a person had been shot. Witnesses told them they entered the apartment and encountered Kendrick J. Akins, who left the area shortly after they entered. The witnesses then found 23-year-old Rhasaan Marquese Johnson inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to Advent Health Lake Wales where he was pronounced dead.

