SEBRING — Before a group of driver’s education students, Rebekah Wills of Sebring and Paula Sapp of Lake Placid shared the message of their loss of a teen child while stressing the importance of making good choices.
The students, from all three high schools, who are taking the school district’s summer driver’s ed class, were assembled Tuesday in the Smith Center at Sebring High School where Wills and Sapp spoke to them.
Sapp’s 18-year-old daughter, Lindsay, died May 11 after being injured in a multivehicle accident that occurred May 8 on State Road 70 in Highlands County.
Wills’ son, Andrew Stephens, was 14 when he was tragically killed in a 2018 motor vehicle accident involving a drunk driver.
Wills has been speaking to teen drivers in Highlands County since Andrew’s death.
With her recent loss, this was Sapp’s first time joining Wills for a mission she said neither of them planned on being a part of.
Wills has been speaking for two years to students in middle schools, high schools and driver’s education classes and also speaking at pre-prom events about being safe on that night.
“Sometimes children don’t want to listen to their parents, but if another adult tells them and shows pictures and they hear that message from a different person, they actually hear it, rather than just in one ear and out the other,” Wills said. “We give them another perspective.”
Part of Wills’ and Sapp’s presentation to the students on Tuesday included pictures of Lindsay’s truck before the accident and after the accident to show the kids the damage to her vehicle.
Due to the circumstances of both Lindsay’s and Andrew’s accidents, Wills and Sapp stress the importance of wearing seat-belts and not drinking and driving or riding with someone who is impaired.
Both Andrew’s and Lindsay’s accidents involved others who were driving drunk, Wills noted. Also, Andrew was in the back of a truck so he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and Lindsay wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle.
Wills said she is meeting with the MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Drivers) executive director in July to see what more they can do and what additional resources they can get for this area because this is happening way too much.
The title of Wills’ presentation is “Choices.”
“The kids have choices about drinking and driving or getting in a vehicle with somebody who has been drinking or wearing a seatbelt,” she said. “You have to make the right choice.”
Referring to their interest in agriculture, Sapp said, “We both would rather be in the barn talking with kids about livestock and agriculture. But, God has given us the task and we must move forward with it.
“Please pray for our words to reach the kids and those life-saving choices are instilled in them. Please pray for the kids that are still out there making poor choices.”