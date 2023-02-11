Turkey Quake Japan Shared Tragedy

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7. The 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in northern Japan provides a glimpse of what Turkey and Syria could face in the years ahead. No two events are alike, but the recent disaster resembles Japan’s in the sheer enormity of the psychological trauma, of the loss of life and of the material destruction.

 HUSSEIN MALLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

TOKYO (AP) — Mountains of rubble and twisted metal. Death on an unimaginable scale. Grief. Rage. Relief at having survived.

What’s left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers over a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on?

Recommended for you