SEBRING — Reese Martin and Nicole Radonski will be sworn into office today as members of the School Board of Highlands County.
In the August primary, Martin defeated incumbent Bill Brantley and Radonski defeated incumbent Jill Compton Twist to win the District 4 and District 5 School Board seats, respectively.
Radonski has been a teacher for 17 years in the Highlands County School District and has spent the last two years working with Florida Virtual School as a second-grade virtual educator.
Martin has been a vocational agriculture instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School.
Martin and Radonski will be sworn into office prior to the School Board’s annual reorganization meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. today.
During the reorganization meeting, the board will select its chair and vice chair, approve its meeting dates for the next 12 months and attend to any matters required for transaction of business.
Following the reorganization meeting, the School Board will appoint a chair, vice chair and officers of the Highland County Leasing Corporation.
At 10 a.m. today, the School Board will interview four applicants for School Board attorney.
The applicants include three from Sebring: Brett Hargaden, Shannon Nash and Garrett Roberts; and one out-of-county applicant, David Raulerson, of Punta Gorda.
School Board Attorney John McClure informed the School Board in July that after serving the district for 22 years he would be retiring at the end of the year.