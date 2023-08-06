Shots were fired early Saturday morning, striking two people at a large gathering in a wooded area of Lake Placid.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that detectives are investigating the incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the Leisure Lakes area.
About 100-150 people were gathered at a known party spot in the woods when shots were fired into the crowd. Two people, a 19-year-old female from Sebring and a 16-year-old male from Okeechobee, were shot. Both were airlifted to a trauma center, where both were in stable condition at last report.
A Sheriff’s Office public information officer did not want to provide additional information to reveal the location of the party spot, but noted that the female victim was shot in the leg and the male victim was shot in the torso.
- Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (TIPS on your cell phone) or at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.
There are a lot of wooded areas in the county and areas where people congregate, especially young people, the public information officer stated. The Sheriff’s Office patrols those areas when possible, but they don’t know if there is a party going on unless someone calls to report it.
Some of the locations are far back in the woods and are not visible from the roadway. If neighbors are aware there is a party going on or underage drinking they need to call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 402-7200 (option 1 for dispatch), the public information officer said.