BARTOW — On Jan. 17, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Brandon Jones and 32-year-old Joeffren Padilla III, both from Winter Haven, for trafficking in fentanyl and other charges following the drug overdose death of a Volusia County man.
On Nov. 6, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk Fire Rescue personnel responded to William G. Roe Park (2403 7th Street, SW) in Winter Haven and found the 52-year-old man unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for a drug overdose. The drugs found on the man tested positive for fentanyl.
On Nov. 24, just a few weeks after the victim was released from the hospital, he died in Volusia County as a result of another suspected drug overdose.
Through investigative means, PCSO detectives learned the victim purchased fentanyl from a man known as “BJ.” “BJ” was identified as Brandon Jones. A second suspect was also identified as Joeffren Padilla III.
Over the course of the two-month investigation, Polk Sheriff’s undercover detectives negotiated multiple illegal drug purchases. Detectives then served a warrant at Jones’ residence (120 Oak Crest Drive) in Winter Haven and in total seized:
- .25 pound of fentanyl (street value: $17,000)
- 120 grams of methamphetamine (street value: $9,280)
- Over one pound of high grade marijuana (street value: $9,280).
The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill about 70,000 people.
During one negotiated purchase, Padilla and Jones met the detective at the agreed upon location. Jones then allegedly handed Padilla a clear bag of almost 58 grams of fentanyl to give to the detective.
On another occasion, according to reports, Jones warned the detective to not “take too much of it (methamphetamine) because it’s really strong.”
“It’s no secret drug dealers are killing people in our community. Through this investigation we learned that Brandon Jones sold illegal drugs to a man who overdosed in Polk County, and then later, he overdosed again in Volusia County where he died. This investigation is ongoing, but let me make it clear, we will bring homicide charges against drug dealers when we find out they have sold drugs to people who in turn are killed from those drugs. We will hold these killers accountable,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Jones was arrested for: trafficking in fentanyl (five counts), trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; use of a two-way device to commit a felony; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts); and resisting without violence.
His previous criminal history includes eight felonies and 10 misdemeanors for battery, domestic violence battery, burglary, grand theft, false imprisonment, petit theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
Padilla was arrested for: trafficking in fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear (petit theft).
Padilla’s previous criminal history includes 11 felonies and nine misdemeanors for burglary, grand theft, domestic violence battery, petit theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
Jones and Padilla are both currently in the Polk County Jail and do not have a bond.