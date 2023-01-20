Jones and Padilla

BARTOW — On Jan. 17, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Brandon Jones and 32-year-old Joeffren Padilla III, both from Winter Haven, for trafficking in fentanyl and other charges following the drug overdose death of a Volusia County man.

On Nov. 6, 2022, PCSO deputies and Polk Fire Rescue personnel responded to William G. Roe Park (2403 7th Street, SW) in Winter Haven and found the 52-year-old man unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for a drug overdose. The drugs found on the man tested positive for fentanyl.

