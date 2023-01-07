Capitol Riot Anniversary

Serena Liebengood, center right, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood, embraces Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be.

Friday morning’s moment of silence at the Capitol to contemplate the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on it drew mostly Democrats, with brief remarks from Democratic leaders new and incoming — Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries — and none from the GOP.

Recommended for you