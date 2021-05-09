LAKE PLACID — The driver and passenger of a pickup truck died from their injuries and the driver of another pickup was in critical condition after a four-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on State Road 70.
The driver of a pickup, an 18-year-old male from Sebring, and his passenger, a 21-year-old male from Lake Placid, died in the accident on State Road 70, 2 miles east of Park Land Drive, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 1:30 a.m., Sunday.
Neither the driver nor the passenger in the pickup were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
A second pickup truck in the accident was driven by an 18-year-old female from Lake Placid who was in critical condition, the report states. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident involved a sport utility vehicle driven a 34-year-old male from Tallahassee who suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, the report showed.
Also in the accident, a sedan driven by a 40-year-old female from Stuart who suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt the FHP report states.
The pickup driven by the 18-year-old male was traveling west on State Road 70, west of Old State Road 8, near mile marker 80, when it traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree and utility pole, according to FHP.
The pickup came to rest facing south in the eastbound travel lane of State Road 70. The SUV driven by the 34-year-old male was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching mile marker 80.
The front of the SUV collided with the right side of the pickup, which caused the pickup to overturn and come to rest in the westbound travel lane of State Road 70. The SUV also came to rest in the westbound travel lane of State Road 70.
The sedan driven by the 40-year-old female was traveling west on State Road 70, approaching the SUV. The front of the sedan collided with the right rear of SUV. The sedan overturned and came to rest on its roof on the south grass shoulder of State Road 70.
The second pickup driven by the 18-year-old female was traveling west on State Road 70, approaching mile marker 80. The front right of the second pickup collided with the right side of the first pickup and the right rear of SUV. The second pickup overturned and came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lane of State Road 70.
The driver and passenger of the first pickup truck were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the FHP report.
The driver of the second pickup was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the report.