LAKE PLACID — This time of year there are stories in the news congratulating high school seniors for receiving scholarships to play baseball, volleyball and other sports. Rarely do you read about a student receiving a full boat ride at a top Florida university for academic achievement.
Jacob Sueppel is one of those students. In fact he has received two awards, both given to the most intelligent STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) student in Highlands County.
Sueppel received a Sunshine State Scholars Award. It is awarded to the top student in each Florida county school district. His STEM teacher, Carolyn Campbell at Sebring High School, was influential in helping him receive the award. Fifteen of those 100-plus students will receive one year of free tuition. Sueppel was one of them. He went on to receive a full four-year university scholarship.
“Ms. Campbell helped me work to receive the award and also meant the most to me throughout my four years of high school. She was my outstanding teacher,” Sueppel said.
As a National Merit Scholar he also qualified for the Benacquisto Scholarship and was the only student in Highlands County to receive that as well. It required a high PSAT score, a written essay and the recommendation of the school principal.
Although Sueppel lives in Lake Placid, he attended Sebring High School because it is the only school in the county offering International Baccalaureate for advanced academics. At Sebring High School he was president of STEM and Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society.
Jacob’s mother, Peggy, said, “When he was 5 years old he came to me and asked if 4 x 44 was 176? I knew then that he had a proficiency in math.”
Time proved her correct as he was the first middle school student in the county to take college courses.
Dad, Brent Sueppel, said, “Jacob retains concepts well.” Mom added, “He thinks in numbers.” And Jacob put it simply, “I am good at how to do things.”
Besides his academic ability his hobbies confirm his statement. He has built over 100 LEGO kits. In one night he constructed the Titanic LEGO kit of 9,000 pieces. As a musician he plays a mean bass clarinet and handbells.
Sueppel will major in artificial intelligence at Florida Atlantic University. He chose FAU over other universities as they offer the “AI” program starting with freshman undergrad work through a PhD. Sueppel mentioned that, “a meteor in the FAU program will guide me.”
Artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines as opposed to the natural intelligence displayed by animals including humans. The traditional goal of “AI” research includes reasoning, knowledge, representation, planning, learning natural language processing, perception and the ability to move and manipulate objects.
Jacob is going to FAU to learn how to produce artificial intelligence for commercial purposes.
He begins his college work in August, but is spending the summer working for his dad, who owns Sueppel’s Pool Service & Maintenance. He appropriately uses his math skills to do the chemical checks on his dad’s customers pools.
Keep an eye on this young man. He has the drive, knowledge and desire to learn more to accomplish great things and make a significant contribution to mankind.