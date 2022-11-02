LAKE PLACID — Dr. Nicholas “Doc” Reed is a resident of Lake Placid, and was named International Clown of the Year for 2022. This distinction was bestowed on Reed by Clowns of America International (COAI), the honor reflecting years of excellence as a clown and service to the community.
In 2007, Reed retired to Lake Placid for his interest in fishing — and because he wouldn’t have to shovel snow in Florida. The next year, at the age of 67, Reed graduated from the local American Clown School, also known as Toby’s Clown School, and his second calling began.
Born to a humble family, Reed always wanted to be a doctor, and was the first in his family to go to college. After graduating medical school at the age of 23, Reed worked in Newark, Ohio as an OB/GYN from 1972-2007. He delivered 12,000 babies, performed 10,000 surgeries, and attended to half a million women.
Known for his lighthearted, off-the-cuff humor, Reed helped his patients feel at ease. The clean humor required for a clown came naturally, so Clown School was an easy transition.
Reed has made a career out of clown competitions, and has competed against clowns from 25 different nations. He’s won eight gold medals, four silver, three bronze, and been in the Top Ten 30 times. Costume and makeup is his favorite area of expertise. At his first competition in 2009, he got fourth place in the Makeup/Costume category.
“I don’t always win, but it’s a lot of fun,” Reed said.
Reed’s work is original and out-of-the-box, his visions brought to life by best friend, clown, and costume maker Richard Smith. Reed has been called the Prop King for his clever use of theatrical props, including the clown cars he’s built.
His 25 costumes include a pirate, a doctor, Uncle Sam, and a tramp. They are all custom made to Reed’s design, costing around $3,000 — $4,000 each. Clown shoes alone run from $500 — $600. Reed is very detail conscious. Many of the costumes display elaborate embroidery, rhinestones, and other intricacies, every nuance designed to define and enhance the character. In competition, the five judges are meticulous, and attention to detail is everything. Reed takes three or four hours to put a face on for a competition. He is the oldest person to ever win the Classic Whiteface category.
There are seven categories to compete in under Makeup/Costume, and he’s won first place in every category except one. That one he intended to win in 2019, when he was struck with sudden and complete hearing loss.
Unfortunately, at 82 years of age, his hearing loss has greatly impacted Reed’s clown career. He has been unable to compete since then, but he’s still active in Toby’s Clown Alley. An Alley is a local organization of five or more clowns, recognized by the COAI.
Although he’s always been competitive, Reed recognizes, “There is something more important than coming in first, and that is the friendship you develop with fellow clowns. Appreciation for what they have done, I really enjoyed seeing how they think.”
Reed is still involved in Clown School at the American Clown Museum in Lake Placid, the only American Clown Museum in the world. School is held in November and February of each year.
The next Clown School is coming up Nov. 11-13. Reed and his wife have decorated eight Christmas trees for the pizza party they’re throwing in their home to welcome the 30 people coming from all over the country to teach.
Often those who come to the school to learn have experienced stress or tragedy in their life, and Reed believes the class helps many students heal mentally. “Laughter is good medicine,” Reed said. Clown School is a three-day class, averaging around eight students per class, which graduates 16-20 clowns per year. February’s Clown School will be Feb. 24-26, 2023.
More than 1,500 clowns have graduated from the school since it was founded in 1993.
Reed’s works in the community include volunteering as a clown at the Lake Placid Christmas parade, the Sebring Veterans’ Parade, the Caladium Festival, and as a greeter at the Women’s Club. He’s visited hospitals and organized fundraisers for Toby’s Clown Foundation.
“Doc” Reed gives so much of himself, and he has never taken a penny for his work as a clown. He just enjoys it. His wife, Nancy Reed, said, “He has more fun than anyone else in the room.” Reed has been married 57 years to his supportive wife, and they have three sons.
“Anybody can put on a costume, and anybody can put on makeup. But the truth is this: in order to be a successful clown, it must come from your heart. You’ve got to really care about people. That’s what makes it worth it,” says Reed.