LAKE PLACID — Dr. Nicholas “Doc” Reed is a resident of Lake Placid, and was named International Clown of the Year for 2022. This distinction was bestowed on Reed by Clowns of America International (COAI), the honor reflecting years of excellence as a clown and service to the community.

In 2007, Reed retired to Lake Placid for his interest in fishing — and because he wouldn’t have to shovel snow in Florida. The next year, at the age of 67, Reed graduated from the local American Clown School, also known as Toby’s Clown School, and his second calling began.

Recommended for you