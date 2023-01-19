Globally Hot Year

People cool off in the water on a hot and sunny day at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 15, 2022. Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 EMILIO MORENATTI/AP PHOTO, FILE

DENVER (AP) — Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday.

But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of “relentless” climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said.

