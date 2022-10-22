Python Competition Florida

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. Florida wildlife officials said Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, that 1,000 hunters from 32 states and as far away as Canada and Latvia removed 231 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition known as the Florida Python Challenge, an annual competition to eliminate the invasive species from the South Florida wetlands preserve.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

Florida wildlife officials said Thursday that 1,000 hunters from 32 states and as far away as Canada and Latvia removed 231 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition known as the Florida Python Challenge.

