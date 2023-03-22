LAKE PLACID — Last season, the Lake Placid Art league held its first free show at the Genesis Center adjacent to the First Presbyterian Church. It drew so many art admirers that League President Bob Jasper scheduled the 2nd annual show, again at the Genesis Center. It did not disappoint. Hundreds of art lovers flocked to the center to appreciate the talent it takes to carve a piece of wood into a masterpiece or to brush oil on a palate and have a majestic sunset appear.
Jasper said, “We have about 50 artists showing their work and over 250 pieces on display.”
Many of the artists also baked their favorite cakes and cookies, proving they were multi-talented. The baked goods sold fast. That coupled with a silent auction featuring paintings and cavings donated by the artists helped to support the many programs offered by the Art League.
The artists had their works on display and many items for sale. Sue Peabody said, “I am so excited I sold one of my paintings.” She held up one of her landscape oils and asked, “What do you see? Some see a storm coming, others a sunset. It’s all in the eye of the beholder. I just create God’s beauty.”
Neil Griffin from Avon Park has been a member of the Art League for only a year, yet he has already carved over 30 pieces. One beauty he named “Life in the Glades.”
The Lake Placid Art League is named after Bill and Marlene Snyder. They have been the heart and soul of the Art League for many years. Besides focusing on carving majestic horses, Bill was a patient instructor and mentor to those just beginning the hobby.
Bill passed away March 3 and will be deeply missed. To honor his legacy the Art League created a table featuring a photo collage of his work and a number of his classic horse head carvings.
One of his students, Joanne Rohrbacher, stopped to view the collage and said, “He taught me so much in his gentle manner. He was so kind and understanding the way he would offer a suggestion.”
Artist Dreana Compton was asked by a visitor how long it took for her to paint the oil of an eagle perching on a log at the bend of a river. She said, “It took me about four months. I come to the Art League once a week to paint under the direction of my excellent teacher, Eileen Tietz.” Compton is also a gifted china painter.
Many of the art lovers were asked how they knew of the show. Cindy Hannes and her friend Toni Jacobsson said they saw the street sign. Jane Robertson came from Kokomo, Indiana to visit her son and daughter-in-law who suggested a visit to the show. Ken Kleman, a snowbird from Lakeside, Kentucky, saw an ad in the Highlands News-Sun.
Locals and snowbirds alike enjoyed getting out on a beautiful Saturday to visit the Art League Show. To say the least, they were amazed at the artistic talent found right here in the tiny town of Lake Placid.