LAKE PLACID — Last season, the Lake Placid Art league held its first free show at the Genesis Center adjacent to the First Presbyterian Church. It drew so many art admirers that League President Bob Jasper scheduled the 2nd annual show, again at the Genesis Center. It did not disappoint. Hundreds of art lovers flocked to the center to appreciate the talent it takes to carve a piece of wood into a masterpiece or to brush oil on a palate and have a majestic sunset appear.

Jasper said, “We have about 50 artists showing their work and over 250 pieces on display.”

