SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has three applicants for the position of assistant superintendent of elementary programs.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the three applicants are: Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System/Heartland Program Director Sonja Bennett, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary Principal Linda Laye and Park Elementary Principal Carey Conner.
The interviews for the position will probably be done in mid April, Lethbridge said.
Anne Lindsay who currently holds the position is retiring at the end of the school year.
Interviews were conducted Thursday for the principal positions at Hill-Gustat Middle and Avon Elementary School, but there has been no recommendation yet to fill the positions.
Lake Placid Middle Assistant Principal Jennifer (Jenny) Cornell and Memorial Elementary Assistant Principal Sullyann Hinkle applied for the Avon Elementary position.
The Hill-Gustat Middle applicants are Cornell and Christina Remy, who is an assistant principal in Osceola County.
The district is advertising another administrative position – director of safety and security – with an application closing date of March 24.
Michael Haley, who currently holds the position, will be retiring at the end of the school year.