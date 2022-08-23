Officers Suspended Video

A truck drives near a population sign in Mulberry, Ark., on March 13, 2013. Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

 JEANNIE NUSS/AP PHOTO, FILE

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police.

Arkansas State Police said Sunday night that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

