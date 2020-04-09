AVON PARK — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office found themselves called out multiple times on Saturday to the Avon Park Walmart for shoplifters. Three women were arrested from two separate incidents at the retail giant.
The first incident occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. When deputies arrived they made contact with a customer service manager who told deputies that two females had been at one of the self-checkouts but had not scanned all of the items in their shopping cart, reports said.
The employee told deputies that they had seen the two women taking turns placing their unscanned items back into their shared cart. After watching the women exit the store with their stolen merchandise, the customer service manager stopped the women in the parking lot and brought both the women and the stolen merchandise back into the store where the employee called law enforcement, according to reports.
The two women were identified as Kasey Nichole Myers, 27, of Avon Park and Carmen Elsa Rivera, 47, of Avon Park. The retail total of the items stolen was $82.52, reports said.
Myers and Rivera were each charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny petit theft, second-degree first offense.
Later that evening, deputies were out again for another shoplifter. Shelby Cheyanne Brown, 23, of Sebring, was caught by loss prevention staff going through the self-checkout line and not paying for items. Brown was stopped when she attempted to leave the store with the merchandise, reports said. The retail value of the stolen merchandise was $20.80.
Brown was taken into custody and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny petit theft, second-degree first offense.