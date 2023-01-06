LAKE WALES — On Wednesday, the suspect in the burglary of several firearms at Loan Star Pawn turned himself in to Lake Wales Police Department.
Police say the investigation involving Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, of Lake Wales is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information as to the location of any of the stolen firearms is encourage to call Detective Sarah Sittnick.
According to reports, Officer Jerry McDowell also arrested Dustin Tillman, 31, and Linda Davis, 63, both also of Lake Wales, for assisting Trenton Tillman in the theft of the firearms on Dec. 23, 2022.
Police said Trenton Tillman was quickly identified as the person taking several firearms from Loan Star Pawn at 112 State Road 60 East in Lake Wales.
If you have information regarding this case that is not an emergency, contact Sittnick at 863-678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- • From your cell phone, dial TIPS
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
Information provided by Lake Wales Police Department.