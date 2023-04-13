OKEECHOBEE — On April 5, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office detectives served Jaymarion Lawton, 19, with a search warrant for his cellphone.

While reviewing the cellphone extraction summary, an eight-minute video recording of an individual pouring Liquid Fire (sulfuric acid used to unclog drains) onto a household cat closed within an animal trap was located in his saved videos.

Recommended for you