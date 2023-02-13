SEBRING — All three victims of a crash Saturday evening north of Sebring have died as a result of their injuries.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:34 p.m. a 31-year-old man from Avon Park was riding a motorcycle south on U.S. 27, approaching Tanglewood Drive. An 81-year-old man was driving a sport utility vehicle north on U.S. 27 in the left turn lane, attempting to turn left into the Tanglewood development at Tanglewood Drive.
Reports indicate the motorcycle was traveling “at a high rate of speed.”
The front of the motorcyle collided with the right side of the SUV.
The motorcyclist and 79-year-old female passenger in the SUV both died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to reports, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and the driver and passenger in the vehicle were both wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this marks four fatalities on Highlands County roadways since the first of the year. The first fatality of 2023 was on Jan. 9 when a pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 27 near Martin Road, just south of Avon Park.
Last year at this time, seven people had lost their lives in incidents on county roadways.