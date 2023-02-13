SEBRING — All three victims of a crash Saturday evening north of Sebring have died as a result of their injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:34 p.m. a 31-year-old man from Avon Park was riding a motorcycle south on U.S. 27, approaching Tanglewood Drive. An 81-year-old man was driving a sport utility vehicle north on U.S. 27 in the left turn lane, attempting to turn left into the Tanglewood development at Tanglewood Drive.

