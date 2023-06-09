BARTOW — Three of the eight suspects charged last week in Polk County Sheriff’s Office “Operation May’s Monsters” are now facing a total of an additional 999 charges of second degree felony of enhanced possession of child pornography.
David Sparks is facing an additional 649 charges; Jay Homuth is facing an additional 902 charges; and Paul Viel is facing an additional 459 charges.
Homuth, 52, of Lakeland, was already facing 97 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
Sparks, 66, also of Lakeland, was initially charged with 350 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
Viel, 40, of Davenport, was originally charged with 540 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
The additional charges were filed as a result of computer forensics of their devices seized by PCSO.
Also charged in last week’s operation were William Cuevas, 49, of Auburndale, charged with 66 counts; Shayne Osborne, 33, of Polk City, charged with 201 counts; Ryan Thomas, 39, of Haines City, was charged with 11 counts; and Reid Donaldson, 24, of Davenport, charged with 11 counts.
The victims were as young as 3 months old.
“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen — images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped. Each time one of these monsters uploads and shares child pornography, they are feeding the child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again. Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child’s business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The eighth suspect arrested in the operation was Stefan Young, 58, of Lakeland. Young is listed in the Sheriff’s Office report as a self-employed boudoir photographer. Reports said he told the tipster that he conducted boudoir shoots with children as young as 13 years old and that he taught underage girls various sex acts in the past. A search warrant was served as his residence. He was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography for images found on his devices of a 9-year-old.
Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) received tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) that the suspects were likely transmitting or downloading the child abuse images and videos. Detectives served search warrants at the eight suspects’ houses and seized all of their digital devices for further analysis.
PCSO officials indicate none of the images appear to depict Polk County children.
Information provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.