AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council election qualifying period started Monday and will conclude at 5 p.m. Aug. 6.
Thus far three have filed – Michelle Mercure, Brittany McGuire and Bernice Taylor – during the qualifying period for the Nov. 2 election.
The council seat terms that will expire in November are held by Brenda Gray, Shirley Johnson and Maria Sutherland.
To qualify, the candidate must reside within the city limits for the past 12 months, be a legally qualified voter of the City of Avon Park and be current in all payments to the city.