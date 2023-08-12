Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.