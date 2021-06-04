SEBRING — Three people were injured, one critically, Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 27, south of State Road 66.
A 19-year-old Lake Placid man, who was driving a sedan, incurred critical injuries and his passenger, an 18-year-old female from Sebring, had serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
A 50-year-old man from Lake Placid, received minor injuries. He was the sole occupant of the van he was driving.
The sedan was driving north on U.S. 27 approaching Toby Street. The van was traveling south on U.S. 27, south of Toby Street, according to the report.
The sedan traveled over the grass median and into the path of the van. The front of the sedan collided with the front of the van.
The sedan came to rest facing north within the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. The van overturned and came to rest facing north on the west grass shoulder of U.S. 27, according to the report.
All were wearing seatbelts, the FHP report states.
The crash remains under investigation, the report shows.