APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Palestinians inspect a damaged building following an Israeli army raid in the Balata refugee camp near the West Bank town of Nablus Monday. A Palestinian militant group said three members were killed in the raid.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid in a West Bank refugee camp early on Monday, Palestinian health officials said, while the Biden administration sharply condemned Israel’s latest act of settlement expansion.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the three men were killed during a raid in Balata, a refugee camp near the city of Nablus. Six people were wounded, including one who was in critical condition, the ministry said. The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group with connections to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, identified the men killed as its members.

