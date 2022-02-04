SEBRING — Three have qualified for the March 8 election for two seats on the Sebring City Council.
Those who have qualified are: Charlie Lowrance, incumbent and council president; Roland Bishop, who was appointed to the City Council in August; and Terry Mendel, who was among seven who submitted their names for consideration to fill the council seat that was vacated by Curt Ivy when he moved out of the city limits. Bishop was chosen by council to fill the seat.
The City Council terms of office are three years.
Mendel is on the board of directors of the Heritage Association of Highlands County and the Sebring Historical Society. She said she has been attending the City Council meetings and some workshops for about a year and has been attending some Community Redevelopment Agency meetings.
Speaking about the current council members, she said, “I really do like all of those guys. I think they are doing a pretty good job. I disagree with them on some things, especially on preserving our history in our buildings.”
Bishop provides insurance for agriculture and commercial businesses with Heacock Insurance Group.
“My current seat is up for election on March 8 and I knew without hesitation I wanted to put my name on the ballot for the opportunity to continue to grow as a leader while serving my city and its citizens,” he said. “The history of our city is important to me and I want to be sure we retain as much history as possible, but also see well-planned growth to maintain our small-town characteristics.”
The voter registration books for the election will close on Monday, Feb. 7.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 through March 4 at the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201 in Sebring.
The precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day are as follows:
• Precinct 7 & 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 8 & 15S – Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
• Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Avenue, Sebring.
If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations or absentee ballots call the Supervisor of Elections’ office at 863-402-6655.
If your signature has changed since you registered to vote, you may need to provide a signature update to the Elections’ Office. Signatures on petitions and absentee ballots are always checked against the original voter registration signature, and it is the responsibility of the voter to be sure the signature is updated when it changes. If you need to update your signature call the Elections’ Office to have a form sent to you.