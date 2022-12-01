Keys Manatees Released

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center, examines the head of a rehabilitated manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult male was rescued off Sombrero Beach in April 2022, suffering from propeller wounds to its head and a skull fracture caused by a boat strike. The manatee and two others, also rehabilitated, were released Tuesday in the Florida Keys.

 ANDY NEWMAN/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando.

Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters and SeaWorld helped transition the trio on Tuesday from transport trucks to land and then into the water.

