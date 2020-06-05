SEBRING — Three elementary schools will be providing child daycare service soon, according to Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s recent update on the district’s efforts to reopen schools.
As events have changed in response to COVID-19, long-term planning has been very difficult about reopening summer activities and school in the fall, Longshore said.
She wanted to give an update on the latest plans, but advised they could and will likely change based on local, state or national conditions as the summer progresses.
Longshore has been participating in weekly calls with other superintendents across the state and has met with the local Health Department leadership to gather as much information as possible to chart a course of action.
District task force teams have been meeting regularly to address transportation, food service curriculum, mental health, extracurricular and cleaning/custodial plans.
“I truly believe it is essential that we safely open our schools in August, so we will continue to work with the Health Department to decipher our local data to ensure that the decisions made are in the best interest of our students’ health, education and welfare as well as that of our staff and community,” Longshore said.
The district has heard of the challenges many are experiencing due to the closures of daycares and the restrictions in providing daycare service during the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, she said.
Based on Govenor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-123, the district is planing to open three daycare locations on June 15: Avon, Memorial and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools.
Longshore said she has received several questions about restarting the sports programs.
She is meeting with the Health Department’s leadership and school and district administrators to plan the best course of action to resume athletics. They will meet again this week to further develop a plan on beginning athletic conditioning.
Longshore said she will have more information in next week’s update once the plans are finalized.
Concerning reopening schools in the fall, several scenarios have been explored.
“We are currently making plans based on what a traditional return of students to school would look like using a wide array of health and safety precautions based on CDC guidelines and input from the Highlands County Health Department,” she said.
The district will also be enhancing its Highlands Virtual School and standing ready to enroll students in K-12 if parents would prefer that their children stay at home, Longshore said.
A blended reopening is also being considered using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.
If Florida experiences a resurgence of COVID-19 and schools are again directed to close, the district will have a virtual model in place for all students, she said.
Longshore said she would give weekly updates throughout the summer so parents, students and the community will have the most current and accurate information about the district’s schools.