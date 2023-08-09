The City of Sebring is accepting applications from those interested in serving on the Community Redevelopment Agency Board.
The terms of Board Chair David Leidel and members Willem Badenhorst and Rachel Lovett end on Sept 30, 2023.
To be considered for the CRA Board, you must reside or be engaged in business within the city limits, which means a business owner or employed full time within the city limits.
City Clerk Kathy Haley said Tuesday all three of the current board members whose terms are expiring – Leidel, Bandenhorst and Lovett – have submitted applications.
Also, Audrey Asciutto has submitted an application.
Applications are available on the city’s website: mysebring.com.
Go to “online applications,” then “apply for,” “board Member position,” and finally “City board member application download.”
Submit your completed application to City Hall, Attn: Kathy Haley, City Clerk, at 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 or send by e-mail to kathyhaley@mysebring.com.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The vacancy notice will remain open until filled.
From the list of applicants. the City Council nominates persons for the board openings and then votes on approval.
The next City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.
