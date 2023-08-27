MIAMI — Senior United States District Judge James I. Cohn sentenced Kejuan Brandon Campbell, also known as “SplashZanotti”; Antonio Charles James Jr., also known as “YungFokiss”, and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox, also known as “TrapSavage” to federal prison, after a jury found each of them guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of bank robbery, and three counts of carrying firearms during a crime of violence.

The evidence at trial revealed that on Oct. 11, 2020, Campbell, James and Alexander-Wilcox conspired to commit a home invasion against a husband and wife – both of whom were over 60 years of age – because the couple’s estranged nephew had stolen $20,000 from Campbell hours earlier. Wearing masks and gloves, and carrying firearms, the three defendants forced their way into the couple’s home, physically assaulted the husband, and forced both victims to lie on the floor at gunpoint.

