House Homeland Security

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland”, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday.

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been wounded after exchanging gunfire with people “on board a suspected smuggling vessel” off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agents suffered various gunshot wounds during the incident that happened around 8 a.m. Thursday. It happened about 144 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico.

