Australia US Aircraft Crash

This image made from video shows a helicopter and ambulance involved in rescue mission, following an aircraft crash, in Darwin, Australia, Sunday. Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

 AuBC via AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.

Three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed around 9:30 a.m., a statement from the Marines said.

