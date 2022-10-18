Hurricane Ian Battered Shrimpers

The “Night Wind” lies grounded against the second story of an apartment building, now missing its first story, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 7. .

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Almost three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, students in the area’s largest school district were poised to return to class.

The School District of Lee County said 28 schools were reopening on Monday and Tuesday, and another 32 have been cleared to reopen soon. The district has almost 120 schools.

