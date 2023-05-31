Kosovo Serbs Clashes

KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after yesterday’s clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country’s military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008.

 DEJAN SIMICEVIC/AP PHOTO

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, KFOR, on Tuesday raised the number of its troops injured in fierce clashes with ethnic Serbs to 30.

The Serbs had tried to take over the offices of one of the municipalities in northern Kosovo where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.

