LAKE PLACID — March 7 was a very special day for Millie Yacoboni. But it was also a rare occasion at Southern Lifestyles Assisted Living Facility in Lake Placid. That’s because not only did Yacoboni turn 100 years young, but because two other ladies who attended her exciting birthday party were also over 100 years old.
These three ladies were born in 1921 and 1922. The average wage was 33 cents an hour, bread was 12 cents, gasoline was 26 cents a gallon, and bacon was 47 cents a pound. World War I had just ended and a few years later the Great Depression would change the world.
So, that’s how things were for Katherine Heyder, Mary Nicolay and Millie Yacoboni. Heyder was born and raised in Miami and was a bookkeeper for Dade County. Nicolay came from Italy when she was 7. She’s lived in Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Lake Placid. She started off as a seamstress making dresses, then sewed parachutes, and finally stitched car seats for a living.
The birthday girl, Millie Yacoboni, was born in Pittsburg to Italian parents. She was athletic in high school, especially in swimming, but she loved sewing and worked in a high fashion dress shop.
Married in 1951, her husband became famous for designing dome houses, called Yacadomes. They build these domes in Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park, Illinois, New Mexico, and California.
For over 50 years, she has played a card game called Rummikub for money. All her winnings went to people in need, especially children with cleft palates. In 1971 she had breast cancer and was given only four months to live but recovered.
Millie Yacobini has a daughter, Celeste, and two sons, Ty and Brian. Brian is well-known in Lake Placid for his warehouse business. Brian’s son, Nic, is the only grandson. Nic is a tennis coach at Lake Placid High School.
Meanwhile, the birthday party was quite an event with about 50 people in attendance. The residents of Southern Lifestyle were invited to enjoy Millie’s favorite cake called Chantilly, along with fruit punch. The highlight was the surprise entrance of six clowns from Toby’s Clown’s in Lake Placid. They put on skits and interacted with the residents.
Fake $100 bills with Millie’s photo on them were handed out to everyone. Plus, there was a huge birthday card filled with birthday greetings and messages. By the way, back in the 1920’s a hundred dollars would have been worth $1,673.50 in today’s money.
So, again this was a special day for the three centenarians. These three ladies have seen hardships, good times, wars and lots of changes over the years. But, on March 7, they were all wearing big smiles and birthday hats.