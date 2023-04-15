SEBRING — Nine Sebring High School students accomplished much in their schooling and were honored Thursday at the 30th Annual Scholarship Awards & Recognition Banquet at the Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake.

While they all received a large gift bag packed with items and gift certificates, the big winners were Isabella Manint and Carley Moesching, who both won $10,000 scholarships, and Allison Pate, who was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Recommended for you