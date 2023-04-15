SEBRING — Nine Sebring High School students accomplished much in their schooling and were honored Thursday at the 30th Annual Scholarship Awards & Recognition Banquet at the Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake.
While they all received a large gift bag packed with items and gift certificates, the big winners were Isabella Manint and Carley Moesching, who both won $10,000 scholarships, and Allison Pate, who was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.
The other finalists were: Christian Inabnett, Ellissa Nawrocki, Hailey McDonough, Jenson DeWitt, Jordyn Wickham and Kartik Ananthan.
The event raised a record $26,597, doubled to $53,194 by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, which cosponsored the awards banquet along with the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
Alan Jay Wildstein said they were honoring some incredible young people.
He thank the school district and the different people who helped the students get to this point, such as the educators, the families and the community at large.
“In this community, in particular, it is incredible with the astounding generosity and support,” Wildstein said. “I am humbled to be here today just to say — thank you for being here and supporting your community and supporting this scholarship, which is so important to me.”
He noted the talk last year was about 29 years of the scholarship program and what would they do for 30 years.
“Well we are going to do something better and it is because of this support of the community and the people in this room,” Wildstein said. “In honor of 30 years I think in scholarships and prizes we are going to give out over $30,000 today.
“That is far more than we have been ever able to do and it is because of the generosity of the people in this room and others.”
Over 30 years, they have given away more than $400,000 to local young and they will go past that on this day, he said.
Alan Jay Automotive Network Marketing Director and County Commissioner Don Elwell said often on TV it is shown that the current crop of youth aren’t “100 percent there.”
“But, these nine finalists — and the quite a few who applied, but didn’t make the finals — they are amazing and amazing to the point of embarrassing what you think about what we did as children,” he said.
Describing the interview process with the applicants, Elwell said, “This year we had a whole bunch of folks who shined in person just as much as they did on paper.”