This summer, Archbold held its 32nd Ecology Summer Camp, affectionately referred to as ‘Scrub Camp’. Started in 1992 by Nancy Deyrup, Archbold’s Ecology Summer Camp hosts 7- to 12-year-old kids during weeklong ecology and conservation-themed day camps throughout the summer. Dustin Angell (Archbold director of education), Katie Caldwell (Archbold education assistant), and Michaela Herron (Jill Abrahamson Memorial Environmental Education intern) organized the popular summer camp sessions this year. Teen volunteer ‘counselors’ and adult volunteers helped keep the campers engaged and the camp running smoothly. The camp also drew on Archbold’s science, conservation, and operations staff to organize and run seven activities.

The theme for camp this year was conservation, which highlighted Archbold’s four pillars – saving the rarest of the rare, sustaining grasslands, connecting large landscapes and wildlife corridors, and addressing climate change. As in past years, campers enjoyed an immersive place-based learning experience. Campers explored Archbold’s outdoor classrooms, from the Florida scrub and wetlands near the Station buildings to the grasslands at the Archbold Reserve. They met with Archbold scientists, Archbold Librarian Joe Gentili, and wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. Activities included field research, scavenger hunts, and hands-on games. Campers learned about Archbold’s science through activities structured to develop science knowledge, environmental identity, connection to nature, and a sense of place.

Recommended for you