Mexico Migrant Deaths

A pair of Venezuelan sisters comfort each other sitting on a sidewalk outside an immigration detention center where dozens of migrants fearing deportation set mattresses ablaze, starting a fire that killed dozens in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The sign behind the sisters reads in Spanish “No more inhuman policies.”

 FERNANDO LLANO/AP PHOTO

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante Padrón was terrified because she knew her husband was still inside.

The father of her three children had been picked up by immigration agents earlier in the day, part of a recent crackdown that netted 67 other migrants, many of whom were asking for handouts or washing car windows at stoplights in this city across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.

