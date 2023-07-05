BARTOW — On June 20, the Office of the State Attorney Tenth Judicial Circuit filed racketeering charges against four suspects who were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for conspiring together to steal new appliances, cabinetry, and other construction materials from construction sites around Polk County and then sell them to a crooked contractor.

The suspects committed 14 confirmed burglaries depriving victims of approximately $40,000.

