Britain Channel Rescue

Members of the Dover lifeboat place a body bag on a stretcher after returning to the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.

 GARETH FULLER/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats swooped to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat that capsized in the freezing water, killing four people, authorities said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in comments before Parliament there was a loss of life but offered no specifics. Home Secretary Suella Braverman was expected to update the House of Commons later Wednesday.

Recommended for you