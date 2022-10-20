Polk County arrests
COURTESY/PCSO

BARTOW — Detectives from the Computer Crimes Unit at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men and a teenager for possession of child pornography after investigators received tips on the suspects’ computer activity. The detectives were assisted by the PCSO Vice Unit and Technical Service Unit in the investigation.

The tips were provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

