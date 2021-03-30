SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be interviewing four applicants, including three within the school district, for the position of safety and security.
The district had a total of seven eligible applicants for the position, but, according Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, the following four applicants will be interviewed: Robert Germaine, Park Elementary School assistant principal; Randy Farless, Avon Park High School teacher; Timothy Leeseberg, Plant City High School assistant principal, and Eddie Saldana, Sebring High School gate monitor.
The director of safety and security was a new position that was created by the district at the start of the 2019-20 school year, which was filled by and currently held by Michael Haley who was an assistant principal at Sebring High School. Haley will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Along with general safety and security responsibilities, the position oversees the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s alternative program for students who have been expelled from their school due to disciplinary issues.
The position took on added responsibilities in the area of health safety due to the pandemic.
Also, the district is currently advertising to fill the assistant principal position at Lake Placid Middle School, filling the vacancy from Jennifer Cornell’s departure after being selected by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to fill the principal position at Avon Elementary School.
The closing date for the opening at Lake Placid Middle is April 6.
The district is currently advertising for five elementary teachers, 11 middle school teachers and four high school teachers.