The Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus has been approved to hold its 4th annual Pride Fest event “Pride Fest 2023” on Sunday, June 11 from 4-10 p.m. There will be a local road closure as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.
The following road closure will be implemented in conjunction with this event: On Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive and will be reopened by 11 p.m.
There will be no detours established for this event as all the surrounding roadways will remain open to vehicular traffic allowing routes of travel to circumnavigate the event area.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed by email to Christopher Davies of the Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus at highlandscountypridefest@gmail.com.