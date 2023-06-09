Pride Fest 2023 road closures

Pride Fest 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11 from 4-10 p.m. in downtown Sebring. There will be a local road closure as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.

The Highlands County LGBT+ Caucus has been approved to hold its 4th annual Pride Fest event “Pride Fest 2023” on Sunday, June 11 from 4-10 p.m. There will be a local road closure as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.

The following road closure will be implemented in conjunction with this event: On Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive and will be reopened by 11 p.m.

