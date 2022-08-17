SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County has announced the five outstanding child advocates who will be celebrated at the 23rd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
For 23 years, the community has nominated outstanding child advocates from across the county to be considered for the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Award. Named in honor of Kelly, a retired circuit court judge and lifelong child advocate who passed away in 2005, the award recognizes passionate community members who give of their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for local youth.
County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, founder of the Champion for Children Foundation, shares that to his knowledge, “Highlands County is the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, raising our community’s servants to celebrity status.”
Twenty-six individuals were nominated this year for the prestigious award, with five selected as finalists to be honored at the Awards Gala. The five child advocates being celebrated at the 23rd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala are Cynthia Acevedo, Melissa Blackman, Pat Caton, Amberlee Rogers, and Jerry Lee Wright.
Cynthia Acevedo has been serving as a family and child advocate for 20 years. Through various experiences as a family assistant and outreach specialist, she has dedicated her life to child welfare. Acevedo focuses on promoting healing of trauma so it doesn’t continue on to the next generation, and partnering with others to ensure they know what it means to be a healthy family.
She is currently the program manager for the Healthy Families program in Highlands County, and says that her greatest accomplishment on behalf of children is “being a voice for our most vulnerable, our children.”
Melissa Blackman has been serving on behalf of children within the education system for 29 years, starting as a paraprofessional, teacher, behavior specialist, assistant principal, and principal. Her driving passion is to help every child know they deserve for doors to be open for them, no matter their current situation, if they are a have or have not, the color of their skin, or their potential and opportunity.
Blackman is currently the assistant superintendent of student support services for the Highlands County School District, and shares her greatest accomplishment is “helping students, families, and other educators find their voice and purpose in God’s perfect plan.”
Pat Caton has been coaching, teaching and advocating on behalf of local youth for 49 years. She currently coaches the swim team, teaches math, and serves as aquatics director at Sebring High School. She makes it a point to talk to every one of her students every day because she knows that each of them, especially the ones who have been abused or hurt, just need to be loved and shown they are cared about.
Caton says it’s all about preparing children for the future, “facilitating the learning process to increase potential and attending to the needs, feelings, and experiences of the children.”
Amberlee Rogers has been serving children and families for 25 years through volunteerism and teaching. Currently working as an academic coach at Lakeview Christian School, and volunteering at Woodlawn Elementary School and with the Worthy & Known Family Project, she is also becoming a Trust Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) practitioner to help meet the complex needs of vulnerable children.
Rogers is thankful to have been able to work with children from preschool through 12th grade, and has had “the pleasure of watching several students who became ‘my kids’ walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.”
Jerry Lee Wright has been advocating on behalf of children for 19 years as a children’s minister, camp director, teacher, college professor, and assistant principal. He has learned there is a time for tough love, there is grace in love, there is truth in correction, and he believes it is important to get to the root of the problem in order to truly help.
Wright is now serving as principal at Woodlawn Elementary School and continues to focus on one thing: “Advocating for and mentoring all children to ensure they realize they have someone in their corner who believes in them and wants them to succeed.”
“It is the Champion for Children’s sincere honor to celebrate and thank these child advocates for their humble leadership, personal sacrifice, and genuine commitment to our children our future,” shares Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine.
The 23rd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Sebring, by invitation only. Live online viewing options will be available on the Champion for Children Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel. The evening program will include a formal dinner, award ceremony and entertainment, and culminate with the announcement of the 2022 Champion for Children Award Recipient.