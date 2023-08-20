The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. has announced the five finalists who will be honored at the upcoming 24th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
The annual awards gala is named in memory of Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. Community members are honored at this gala for their positive impact and contributions to improving the lives of Highlands County’s youth.
Kevin Roberts, Champion for Children Foundation founder and chairman of the board, said that, to his knowledge, “We are the only county in the nation to honor distinguished child advocates in such a formal manner, which elevates their status to the level of celebrities within our community.”
The Champion for Children Foundation received 27 nominations this year for this prestigious award. The list of nominees was narrowed down to five finalists by a screening committee. Following that, a separate committee examines the five finalists and selects the recipient of the Champion for Children award for the year.
At the 24th annual Champions for Children Awards, the five child advocates to be honored and celebrated are Lisa Collins, Father Jose Gonzalez, Laura Halloran, Pastor Ryan Myhre and Lindsey Sebring.
Collins has been volunteering with children and youth for more than 23 years in Highlands County. She shared that she was blessed that her husband’s career allowed her to stay home with her young children. In that role, she realized that she wanted to not just be there for her own children but to be able to use her gifts to give back to families throughout the community. Collins has spent countless hours selflessly giving of her time in the Highlands County schools, FFA, First Baptist of Sebring, Sebring Touchdown Club and the Highlands County Jr. Livestock Committee. With a giving heart, her greatest accomplishment on behalf of children is “being blessed to be able to raise our three boys, while being able to volunteer in their schools, church and extracurricular activities. Through that, I feel like I have increased my family by gaining extra kids.”
Gonzalez has been advocating on behalf of children and families in the community for 29 years. He had a vision 16 years ago to start a Catholic school in Highlands County. In 2008, that vision came to fruition. St. Catherine’s Catholic School opened with 32 students and now serves children from pre-kindergarten through middle school with nearly 200 enrolled. He said, “Our goal is to prepare approximately 200 students to be productive citizens and future leaders in our community and country.” As the leader in the church and school he can have a lasting impact on children that grow into adulthood. Families in Highlands County know that they can call on Gonzalez for the big and small things in life. He is with these families as a child is born, as the child grows, up to when the young adult graduates. He also is a warm friend when children are sick, pass away or even just need someone to talk to. He said, “I have been present during the most important moments of these children’s development.”
Halloran has been impacting the lives of children and youth for over 30 years. Her career in education has embedded her fully into the lives of hundreds of children each year. Beyond the classroom, she is also involved in Bible Fellowship Church Youth, Champion for Children’s Youth Award, Elementary Student Leadership, Tim Tebow Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Each summer, she also volunteers with the Lake Wales Care Center and helps to bring groups from Highlands County to the center to serve. Halloran states that “My greatest accomplishment on behalf of children, is working tirelessly to advocate, protect, educate, equip, and empower children and youth to live a safe, happy childhood. I tell them to always dream big.”
Myhre has been coaching and serving children for 27 years. He said, “I have found that one of the most life-changing elements to investing in the lives of youth is building relationships.” In many different roles he has built those relationships and helped guide youth in the right direction. He desires to instill the value that children have a unique significance in this world. He has spent many years as a coach where he was able to use that time coaching and counseling young children and teens. He works diligently within the church to empower families to pursue their purpose. He is the director of Youth for Christ-City Life Teen Center. He has also volunteered with Child Evangelism Fellowship here in Sebring. He said, “My prayer is that my greatest accomplishment on behalf of children is still ahead of me.”
Sebring has been mentoring youth in our community for nearly 15 years. She spends a significant amount of her time outside of Glisson’s Animal Supply in Sebring, volunteering with youth programs in our county. She constantly strives to give the youth a brighter future. She has been part of the Highlands County Junior Livestock board, she volunteers with Highlands County Ag Venture, and helps with fundraising and concessions with Sebring Youth and Sebring High School Baseball. She was also an integral part in helping her friend start the Andrew Stephens Memorial. Sebring plays an important role in the lives of children in the community. She said, “My parents always told me someone volunteered their time for you. When you have the opportunity, give back to help someone else.” That is exactly what she does.
“I feel so blessed to live in a community where so many people are working hard to advocate on behalf of our children and youth. These five finalists serve as a great example for everyone,” said Champion for Children Foundation CEO Liz Prendergast. “It is with great joy that we will celebrate and honor these dedicated child advocates.”
More than 450 local community members are expected to attend this year’s gala that will honor these servant-hearted child advocates. The evening includes musical entertainment, a formal dinner, and the award ceremony, culminating with the announcement of the 2023 Champion for Children Award recipient.
The 24th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala will be held at Grace Bible Church in Sebring at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.