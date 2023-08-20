The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. has announced the five finalists who will be honored at the upcoming 24th annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.

The annual awards gala is named in memory of Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. Community members are honored at this gala for their positive impact and contributions to improving the lives of Highlands County’s youth.

