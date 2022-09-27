BARTOW — Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from 18-year-old Andres Garcia Pineda of Mulberry who said he had shot one of his friends with a handgun.

Deputies and Polk Fire Rescue responded to the residence (3811 Laurel Crest Drive) in Mulberry where they found 19-year-old Cesar Rosales on the ground with a gunshot wound. Rosales was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

